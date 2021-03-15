Recent retiree thankful to get second vaccination from Driscoll at ABC

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – Recent retiree Richard Torres, of Corpus Christi, received his second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot from Susie Cantu, RN, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Torres was one of hundreds of people who were vaccinated on Friday, March 12, at the joint Driscoll Children’s Hospital and City of Corpus Christi Vaccination Site at the American Bank Center.

“I feel good,” said Torres, who said he is thankful for getting the vaccine after having three family members die of COVID-19.