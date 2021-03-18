Rooms To Go donates $30,000 to Driscoll

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – Rooms To Go recently made a $30,000 donation to Driscoll Children’s Hospital to benefit the children of South Texas.

As part of its Corpus Christi grand opening weekend, Rooms To Go selected Driscoll Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary of a generous donation. The retailer’s new showroom, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art technology, is located at 4610 S. Padre Island Drive.

Rooms To Go has actively participated in local initiatives since its original Corpus Christi location first opened in 2011.

“We are very excited to partner with Driscoll in support of South Texas families,” said Rooms To Go’s Senior Vice President, Janis Altshuler. “Being a good corporate citizen is important to our company, and we will continue to champion this community.”