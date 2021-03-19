Melendez Named to Emerson College Dean's List for Fall 2020

submitted

Erik Melendez, a native of Corp Christi, has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Melendez is majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

