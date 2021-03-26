CBC's Summer Registration

submitted

BEEVILLE –Summer Registration is now underway at Coastal Bend College locations in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville, and Pleasanton. Students without any holds may register online via Cougar Den, or students may visit any CBC location to obtain one-on-one advising and registration assistance from a student success coach.

Students wishing to apply for financial aid should submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov and use CBC’s federal school code (003546) to ensure CBC receives the application. Most applications take one week to process, but applicants are encouraged to apply early. To check on the status of a financial aid application, or to talk with a financial aid advisor, call (361) 354-2238.

Texas state law requires all students ages 21 and under entering institutions of higher education show evidence of a bacterial meningitis vaccination or booster dose during the five year period prior to enrollment and not less than 10 days before the first day of the semester. For more information or to register now, please visit www.coastalbend.edu or call

· Beeville campus (361) 354-2246

· Alice site (361) 664-2981 ext. 3025

· Kingsville site (361) 592-1615 ext. 4076

· Pleasanton site (830) 569-4222