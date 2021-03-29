Father, son identified as Sunday night's murder victims

Robstown - The two men found dead at a home in Robstown Sunday evening were identified by police as 52-year-old James Rojas Sr. and his son, 28-year-old James Rojas Jr.

On Sunday, March 28, at about 6:41 p.m. Robstown police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Avenue G in reference to shots being fired at that location.

Upon arrival, officers found James Rojas Sr., laying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest area and James Rojas Jr., sitting in the passenger’s seat deceased with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, according to Robstown police.

Carlos Hernandez Silva, 38, was arrested on the scene. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault and taken to Robstown Police Department.

Jesse Trevino, 26, was also arrested at the scene of the crime on an unrelated Nueces County warrant for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person.

Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Company “D” are assisting in the investigation.

The community can rest at ease as this was not a random act of violence and that the men knew each other, Robstown police said.

This is still an active investigation.