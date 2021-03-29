Robstown police arrest man in connection with shooting of father, son

Robstown police arrested a man suspected in a double shooting over the weekend that injured a father and killed his son.

At about 6:41 p.m. Sunday, March 28 officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of West Avenue G in reference to shots being fired there.

When they arrived officers found 52-year-old James Rojas Sr. laying on the road with a gunshot wound to the chest area and his 28-year-old son James Rojas Jr. sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Robstown Police Department's news release.

Two men were detained at the scene and taken to the police department related to the investigation. Carlos Hernandez Silva, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.

The other man was arrested on an unrelated Nueces County warrant on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person.

Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Company “D” is assisting in the shooting investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates to this story.