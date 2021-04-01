History is made with the Calallen Education Foundation!

submitted

The Calallen Education Foundation Grant Patrol is when the Foundation team visits campuses across the Calallen Independent School District (CISD) and awards grants to teachers for innovative and creative programs, projects or initiatives that will inspire learning in their classrooms.

The grant cycle begins with a teachers completing a grant application and submitting it to the Calallen Education Foundation. The applications are reviewed by a panel of judges made up of Calallen Education Foundation Board Members and Donors. The applications are judged and scored and then Grant Patrol takes place.

The Calallen Education Foundation was founded in October of 2008. In December of 2011, the very first Grant Patrol was held and since that time, the Calallen Education Foundation has been raising money every year to award to deserving innovative educators within the school district.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, history was made when the Calallen Education Foundation Grant Patrol, supported by some of the Calallen Band, delivered four grants for a total of $20,742.80 to teachers at the Calallen Middle School and Magee Intermediate. These grants increased the total amount of grants awarded by CEF to over half a million dollars, fulfilling 202 grant applications since 2011.

Executive Director, Robin Ritchey-Roy said, “This year we celebrate 10 Years of Giving and hitting this milestone is a true testament to all the donors and volunteers that make the Calallen Education Foundation mission possible! We are blessed with a community that values innovative education and supports our teachers and ultimately our students.”

To learn more about the Calallen Education Foundation, please visit www.calalleneducationfoundation.org.