Road closures pause for holiday weekend and resume strong the week ahead: here's what to know

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will pause all construction activities that might affect traffic on the SH 358 commonly referred to as South Padre Island Drive (SPID) will pause for the Easter weekend beginning today Friday, April, 2 through Monday.

However, contractors may continue to work behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies. After Easter, TxDOT contractors will begin the ramp reversal project’s next major milestone.

On Wednesday night, workers will begin an approximately two-month effort to reverse the ramps between Weber Road and Everhart Road. Existing eastbound ramp closures and relocations will take place as crews construct new permanent ramps. The goal is to improve traffic flow on the eastbound mainlanes and frontage road approaching the Everhart intersection.

The Weber and Everhart ramp closures include:

9 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, The existing eastbound Weber entrance ramp to SPID will close permanently until the new entrance ramp is complete. Drivers wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes from Weber may use these detours:

Northbound and southbound drivers on Weber may take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz Road, use the turnaround, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

Drivers on the eastbound frontage road wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes may use the Weber turnaround, take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

9 p.m. Wednesday, April, 7 the existing eastbound Everhart exit ramp from SPID will close permanently and a temporary exit ramp will open the same day to allow drivers to continue to exit at Everhart. Drivers will exit at the temporary ramp near Flynn Parkway.

8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 a single lane closure will occur on the SPID eastbound frontage road between Weber and Everhart until the ramp reversal is complete. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

The contractor’s schedule estimates the new SPID eastbound Weber entrance ramp and Everhart exit ramp will open in early summer 2021.

Closures next week include:

SPID Eastbound Mainlanes and Ramps

9 p.m. on Monday, April, from 5 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April, 6 the left and center SPID eastbound mainlanes will be closed between Kostoryz and Weber for barrier work between the eastbound and westbound mainlanes.

Drivers will merge to the right eastbound mainlane, which will remain open for drivers.

The eastbound entrance ramp from Weber will also be closed during this time. Drivers may enter the eastbound SPID mainlanes after Everhart.

9 p.m. Tuesday April, 6 to 6 a.m. Wednesday Apirl 7 the eastbound entrance ramp from Weber will be closed for barrier work. Drivers may enter eastbound SH 358 after Everhart.

Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: All SPID eastbound mainlanes will be closed between Weber and Everhart for barrier work between the eastbound and westbound mainlanes.

Eastbound SPID drivers will exit at Weber, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and re-enter the mainlanes after Everhart.

SPID Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Agnes Street and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SPID Turnarounds

The SPID eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Weber and Staples Street will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

The SPID westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Weber will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Until further notice: The SPID westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will remain closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.