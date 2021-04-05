Bill Miller BAR-B-Q increases start pay and benefits. Here's what to know.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced this week that all locations will have a minimum wage of $12.00 per hour.

"I am pleased to announce the increase in hourly wage for new employees and all existing employees making less than the new $12.00 per hour starting wage," Bill Miller CEO and President, Jim Guy Egbert said. "In addition to providing a $12.00 per hour starting wage, our eligible employees are provided with health insurance, paid personal days, paid vacation, 401(k), and up to $600.00 in tuition reimbursement per semester.”

“The Miller family is extremely proud to offer these benefits to the thousands of employees who continue to support our customers and looks forward to seeing the many new faces that will join the Bill Miller family,” he added.

All locations are currently hiring for all positions and shifts.

Contact Information:

https://www.billmillerbbq.com/careers.