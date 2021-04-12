Calallen teacher named 2020 Sponsor of Excellence by UIL

submitted

CALALLEN - Calallen Independent School District is proud to announce that Charlene Dietrich has been named a 2020 Sponsor of Excellence by the University Interscholastic League.

Dietrich has dedicated 47 years to teaching and has spent the last 35 years as a UIL Sponsor in the Academic arena. She has coached and mentored students for the last 17 years at Calallen High School. Before this tenure, she also sponsored and coached at CC Mary Carroll High School and Gregory-Portland High School. During her UIL career she has been a One-Act play/Technical Director as well as the district’s academic competition coordinator and speaking event director.

She has also served as a Speech coach and a member of the Region 4 Advisory Committee. She has repeatedly led her teams to numerous district and regional championships, including a state championship in persuasive speaking.

Dietrich embodies the mission of UIL competition through her nurturing of students by building a sense of pride, self- confidence, perseverance and self-discipline in those she has taught, mentored and motivated throughout her educational career.