Save time next week: Here are the upcoming Harbor Bridge Project closures

On Monday, April 19, the exit ramp from northbound SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) to Comanche and Lipan Street will be closed from 7 pm until 6 am Tuesday, April 20.

The closure is necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the temporary ramp closure, consider using alternate routes, and slow down in all work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.