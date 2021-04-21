Robstown ISD honors district excellence annual awards

Robstown Independent School District (RISD), held its board meeting on Monday, April 19, recognizing the area district's teacher of the year awards and honoring the annual Cotton Picker Award along with the regional and state final championships for the RISD powerlifting teams.

Teachers of the year:

Candace Rodriguez from Seale Junior High

Melinda Venecia from Ortiz Intermediate

Martha Martinez from Robert Driscoll Elementary

Tracy Ramirez from San Pedro Elementary

Maria Garcia from Lotspeich Elementary

Bellanira Flores-Arias from the Robstown Early College High School

Additionally, two teachers will represent Robstown ISD as they advance to the regional level at the Education Service Center.

Elementary Teacher of the Year- Melinda Venecia

Secondary Teacher of the Year- Candace Rodriguez

Cotton Picker Excellence Award:

Martin-Henri Velasco stands out due to the unparalleled combination of academic excellence, courage, perseverance and talent he has demonstrated.

Martin-Henri was diagnosed with a severe visual impairment while in elementary school at which time he embraced a variety of assistive technology devices to enable him to overcome the obstacles created by his visual impairment. Before beginning his freshman year in high school, Martin-Henri lost a huge part of his support system, his mother Martha. Soon after, his vision suffered even further decline. The courage and perseverance he demonstrated during this difficult period in his life are inspiring to those working with him.

Martin continued with a full course load, earned passing grades, learned braille, joined the RECHS Big Red Marching Band percussion section, and performed and competed in various band competitions. His musical talents have earned him several awards and recognitions in this area, including:

Featured performer on drum set and guitar in the Big Red Marching Band

Earning a 1st Division rating at Region competition and qualifying for Area Finals

Earning 5th place at Area Finals

Represented RISD with an interview by Tim Hinton of UIL for broadcast at State Marching Band Finals.

Martin went on to join the Red Star Indoor Drum Line; Martin’s accomplishments in this area include:

Featured Performer on Drumset

Qualifying as a member of Winterguard International and

WGI world championship Scholastic A percussion semi-finals

As the list goes, Martin is also a member of Sol Rojo Mariachi as a guitarist and has learned to play the electric guitar.

Regional and State Qualifiers for boys and girls powerlifting:

RISD Girls Powerlifting Team

Jamie Casas Regional and State Qualifier

Liliana Cortinas Regional Qualifier and State Champion

Amanda Lopez Regional Champion 105 lb Weight and State Runner Up

Janessa Vela Regional Qualifier

RISD Boys Powerlifting team and Regional Qualifiers: