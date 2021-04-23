Freedom Boat Club Announces Expansion to Corpus Christi

submitted

Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator, today announced its expansion to the Gulf Coast Capital with the opening of Freedom Boat Club of Corpus Christi at Marker 37 Marina.

The newest location in the Freedom franchise will be owned and operated by Steven Gordon, a veteran franchisor and entrepreneur in the Houston area and an avid recreational boater and fisher. Gordon will be combining his passion for business and boating with the launch of Freedom’s first Corpus Christi location and the 11th location across the state of Texas.

“I was introduced to Freedom Boat Club last summer after searching for activities to safely create memories with friends and family during the global pandemic,” said Gordon. “Growing up with a love for being on the water, Freedom was the answer to reignite my passion for the outdoors and I saw tremendous opportunity to bring the boat sharing concept to one of the premier Texas Coast destinations at Marker 37 Marina.”

The Corpus Christi location officially opens for the 2021 boating season on April 23 and will initially launch with five boats by mid-June with plans for further expansion.

Located off the causeway entry to North Padre Island on Sunset Island, Marker 37 was completely rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey offering convenient access to excellent boating in Corpus Christi Bay, Laguna Madre, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as unparalleled views of the Gulf with more than 65,000 square foot of decking offering guests food, live music and events.

“Joining Freedom last summer provided an escape and I loved the convenience and hospitality of being able to boat where and when I wanted throughout the Freedom network of locations,” continued Gordon. “My positive experience and the right time in my life led me to want to own my own franchise. I am thrilled to be launching Freedom Boat Club of Corpus Christi and look forward to sharing my passion for boating with the local community.”

Freedom Boat Club of Corpus Christi is located at 13317 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418. Membership sales are currently underway and to learn more call 361-271-4555 or visit Freedom Boat Club of Corpus Christi.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 275 locations in 33 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.