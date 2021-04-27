Del Mar College Foundation’s virtual fundraising event "Bernie's Spring Bash ends Friday

Efforts began April 5 with the goal is to raise $90,000 overall. To date, a little over $55,000 has been raised to support the Del Mar College (DMC) Student Emergency Aid Fund and teaching or other resource needs of six participating academic programs––art, cosmetology, court reporting, dental hygiene, music and nursing––during the DMC Foundation’s annual “Bernie’s Spring Bash,” which is virtual again this year.

It’s not too late to support this year’s cause. The virtual fundraiser runs through this Friday, April 30, and DMC students’ needs are as critical as ever to complete their studies while the pandemic continues.

“‘Bernie’s Spring Bash’ centers on helping Del Mar College students, and this year, we are also spotlighting six College programs that each have specific needs,” said Matthew Busby, CFRE, Director of Development. “Community supporters have the opportunity to invest in a specific program or toward the Foundation’s general goal to help students facing an urgent and unforeseen emergency.”

Between March 2020 and March 2021, the DMC Foundation awarded $259,100 in emergency funds to students who faced such issues as medical bills, car repairs, lost wages or other emergencies that could make the difference between continuing their education or dropping out.

The goal is to raise $90,000 total, including $54,850 through direct donations and sponsorships for the Foundation’s Student Emergency Aid Fund and $35,150 through crowdfunding efforts the six academic programs that have identified specific needs.

The $54,850 goal toward the Student Emergency Aid Fund can assist a total of 171 students. To give, individuals can donate directly at give.delmar.edu/BSB2021. Different level sponsorships for this fund are also available.

Funding goals, needs and links to the six program crowdfunding pages are as follows: Art Program: $4,500 for drafting tables for drawing classroom https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021Art

Cosmetology Program: $3,600 for facial machines and infrared dryers https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021Cosmetology

Court Reporting Program: $4,800 for loaner writer machines https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021CourtRep

Dental Hygiene Program: $5,000 for student scholarships https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021DentalHyg

Music Department: $5,000 for piano for practice room https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021Music

Nurse Education Department: $12,250 for mobile medication station https://give.delmar.edu/BSB2021Nursing

Individuals can visit the “Bernie’s Spring Bash” website for additional donation and sponsorship details and to access the “Team” links at https://give.delmar.edu/event/bernies-spring-bash-2021/e326451.

For more information contact the DMC Foundation at 361-698-1317 or foundation@delmar.edu.