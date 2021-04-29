Coastal Bend Community Foundation Awarded Winter Storm Grants to Local Charities

submitted

Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) awarded funds totaling $150,000 through the Winter Storm Crisis Fund to the 25 area charities on the attached list. These grants were disbursed to help agencies with physical damages and those assisting low-income populations who suffered storm damage.

The Winter Storm Assistance Fund was established with $100,000 by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. on April 5, 2021 to quickly provide support to Coastal Bend organizations with damages suffered from the recent winter storm. An additional $50,000 was matched by Ed Rachal Foundation providing a total of $150,000 in grants to be distributed locally.

“It is partnerships such as this, which aids in providing continued support in response to a crisis such as the unexpected winter storm.” said Karen Selim, CBCF President & CEO. “Working together truly helps improve the quality of life in the Coastal Bend community.”

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation was incorporated in 1981 with the mission of improving the quality of life in the seven counties of the Coastal Bend. The Foundation serves donors by providing a vehicle for the establishment of various types of charitable funds designed to fulfill their wishes. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed over $138 million from donor contributions and revenues to scholarships for students and grants for nonprofit organizations.