Robstown native earns Schreiner University's President's and Dean's List Distinction

Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List. To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.

Robstown native, Christopher Pacheco, was named on the President's List.

Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). For more information, visit Schreiner's website at www.schreiner.edu or call the Office of Admission at 830-792-7217.