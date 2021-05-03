Caic Cassio Carvalho wins career-first Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour at Buc Days PBR Chute Out

submitted

As the lone rider to go a perfect 3-for-3, Carvalho earned 40 world points, surging 44 positions in the world standings from No. 91 to No. 47

CORPUS CHRISTI – At the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event held in tandem with the iconic Buc Days in Corpus Christi, Texas, Caic Cassio Carvalho (Goias, Brazil) reached a critical career milestone. He went a flawless 3-for-3 to earn his first-ever event win on the league’s expansion series, victorious at the Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

As the lone rider to be perfect inside the American Bank Center, Carvalho got off to a quick start in Round 1 Friday evening, finishing third courtesy of an 87-point effort aboard GEMB 756 (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.).

When Championship Saturday got underway, the 27-year-old once again reached the 8-second whistle for an 87-point score in Round 2, going the distance aboard Reckless Red (Rafter JML Cattle).

Carvalho then clinched the victory in the championship round when he covered Just Another Gangster (Winston Bucking Bulls/Melton Bull Co.) for 86.5 points.

For his efforts, the surging Brazilian earned 40 world points, catapulting 44 positions in the world standings from No. 91 to No. 47.

Hunter Ball (Carsonville, Michigan) was second, collecting 29.5 world points.

The 22-year-old brought the raucous Texas crowd to its feet Friday night, tying for the Round 1 win when he covered Fu Man Chu (Sho-Me Rodeo) for 87.5 points.

In Round 2, Ball claimed sole ownership of the top spot on the event leaderboard when he covered Time to Shine (Winston Bucking Bulls/Melton Bull Co.) for a mirror 87.5 points.

Ball’s hopes for the event win, however, came to a swift end in the championship round when he was dispatched by Blueprint (Okeechobee Bull Co.) in 2.78 seconds.

After beginning the event No. 62 in the world, Ball soared 22 positions, now the No. 40-ranked rider in the world.

Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil) parlayed two round victories into a third-place finish overall.

On the heels of splitting the Round 1 victory compliments of his 87.5-point score aboard Mic Drop (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls), Souza was humbled in the second round of the Buc Days PBR Chute Out, bucked off by Last Chance (Sho-Me Rodeo) in 5.43 seconds.

However, Souza was quick to rebound.

Returning determined in the final round, Souza cemented his bronze finish when he won the championship round with an 87-point ride aboard 712 (H&H Bucking Bulls).

The 25-year-old left the American Bank Center netting a crucial 22.5 world points and surged 14 positions in the world rankings, climbing from No. 63 to No. 49.

Fourth was Triston Dean (Merkel, Texas), earning 10 world points.

Going 2-for-3, Dean bookended his appearance at the Corpus Christi Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event with qualified rides. He first covered Star Child (Lightning Livestock Inc.) for 85 points in Round 1, which he followed with an 84-point effort aboard Whacked Out (GEM Bucking Bulls) in the championship round.

Dean gained 35 positions in the 2021 PBR World Championship race, rising from No. 112 to No. 77.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Cole Skender (Hamburg, Arkansas). He earned 11 world points.

Skender’s efforts were headlined by his Round 2 win, earned compliments of his 89-point ride atop Blessed (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls).

Fans can relive all the action from the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Sunday, May 2 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on RidePass, at RidePass.com or via the RidePass app available on iOS, Android and Roku.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour next travels to Sioux City, Iowa, and Tyson Events Center on May 21-22. Action gets underway for the PBR Sioux City Classic with Round 1 at 8:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, May 21, followed by Round 2 and the championship round on Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

American Bank Center – Corpus Christi, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Caic Cassio Carvalho, 87-87-86.5-260.50-40 Points.

2. Hunter Ball, 87.5-87.5-0-175.00-29.5 Points.

3. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87.5-0-87-174.50-22.5 Points.

4. Triston Dean, 85-0-84-169.00-10 Points.

5. Cole Skender, 0-89-0-89.00-11 Points.

6. Thiago Salgado, 86.5-0-0-86.50-5 Points.

7. Leonardo Lima, 86-0-0-86.00-2 Points.

(tie). Aaron Pass, 0-86-0-86.00-3 Points.

9. Dakota Louis, 85.5-0-0-85.50-1 Points.

10. Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-84.5-0-84.50-1 Points.

11. Jake Gardner, 0-84-0-84.00-1 Points.

12. Lucas Mooningham, 83-0-0-83.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever, 0-0-0-0.00

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0-0.00

Lane Nobles, 0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Thor Hoefer II, 0-0-0-0.00

Justin Houston, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0.00

Keith Hall, 0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Lockwood, 0-0-0-0.00

Laramie Craigen, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0-0.00

Devon Weaver, 0-0-0-0.00

Ouncie Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Werner, 0-0-0-0.00

Junio Quaresima, 0-0-0-0.00

Winston Lopez, 0-0-0-0.00

Max Castro, 0-0-0-0.00

Rosendo Ramirez, 0-0-0-0.00

Bryan Titman, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Zachary Laney, 0-0-0-0.00

D.J. Parker, 0-0-0-0.00