Manoeltito de Souza Jr. and Hunter Ball Tie for Round 1 Victory at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Buc Days PBR Chute Out

Bovine athletes dominate Round 1, surrendering just eight qualified rides in 45 outs

CORPUS CHRISTI – At the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event held in tandem with the iconic Buc Days in Corpus Christi, Texas, Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil) and Hunter Ball (Carsonville, Michigan) were dominant Friday evening inside the American Bank Center, tying for the Round 1 victory at the Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

On a night headlined by the league’s bovine athletes, with just eight of the 45 competing riders reaching the requisite 8 seconds, Souza and Ball registered matching 87.5-point scores, covering Mic Drop (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls) and Fu Man Chu (Sho-Me Rodeo), respectively.

For their efforts, each rider netted 5.5 world points.

Caic Cassio Carvalho (Goias, Brazil) was third. The 27-year-old rode GEMB 756 (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.) for 87 points to earn three world points.

As the first man to leave the chutes in the Lone Star State, Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) recorded the tour stop’s first qualified ride. Gong the distance aboard Simple Man (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls) for 86.5 points, Salgado concluded Round 1 fourth.

The score not only advanced the 23-year-old to Round 2 of the Buc Days PBR Chute Out, but also netted him two world points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Leonardo Lima (Vale de Paraiso, Brazil), collecting one world point.

As the final man to erupt from the chutes in Round 1, Lima concluded the evening in dynamic fashion, bringing the raucous Texas crowd to its feet when he rode Drago (CO Cattle Co.) for 86 points.

Alongside the five aforementioned riders, Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana), Triston Dean (Merkel, Texas), and Lucas Mooningham (Coldwater, Mississippi) also registered qualified rides in Round 1.

Louis rode Breaking Records (Clark View Farms) for 85.5 points to finish sixth and earn one world point, Dean covered Star Child (Lightning Livestock, Inc.) for 85 points to conclude Round 1 seventh and earn one world point, and Mooningham bested Wound Up (Winston Bucking Bulls/Melton Bull Co.) for 83 points to end the night’s action eighth.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, was also a stop on the 2021 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.

UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls won the performance with 278.37 points courtesy of the trips notched by Simple Man, Mic Drop and How Bout It.

Second place was CO Cattle/Whisnant with 274.48 points, while Sho-Me Rodeo was third with 271.82 points. CO Cattle/Whisnant’s team included Chickasaw, Tall T and Drago, while the bronze effort from Sho-Me Rodeo was earned courtesy of outs recorded by Hallelujah, Last Chance and Fu Man Chu.

Fans can relive all the action from Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on RidePass, at RidePass.com or via the RidePass app available on iOS, Android and Roku.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour action from Corpus Christi, Texas, and American Bank Center continues on Saturday, May 1 with Round 2 and the championship round. Action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

American Bank Center – Corpus Christi, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Hunter Ball, 87.5-0-0-87.50-5.5 Points.

(tie). Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87.5-0-0-87.50-5.5 Points.

3. Caic Cassio Carvalho, 87-0-0-87.00-3 Points.

4. Thiago Salgado, 86.5-0-0-86.50-2 Points.

5. Leonardo Lima, 86-0-0-86.00-1 Points.

6. Dakota Louis, 85.5-0-0-85.50-1 Points.

7. Triston Dean, 85-0-0-85.00-1 Points.

8. Lucas Mooningham, 83-0-0-83.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever, 0-0-0-0.00

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0-0.00

Lane Nobles, 0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Pass, 0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Thor Hoefer II, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Skender, 0-0-0-0.00

Justin Houston, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0.00

Keith Hall, 0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Lockwood, 0-0-0-0.00

Laramie Craigen, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0-0.00

Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0.00

Devon Weaver, 0-0-0-0.00

Ouncie Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Werner, 0-0-0-0.00

Junio Quaresima, 0-0-0-0.00

Winston Lopez, 0-0-0-0.00

Max Castro, 0-0-0-0.00

Rosendo Ramirez, 0-0-0-0.00

Bryan Titman, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Zachary Laney, 0-0-0-0.00

D.J. Parker, 0-0-0-0.00