University of Mississippi celebrates Class of 2021's Olivia McClanahan

Olivia Cannon McClanahan, of Corpus Christi, is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who will be celebrated during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29 - May 2.

McClanahan, who is a General Business major, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration.

"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."

Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the Commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Commencement ceremonies, including those for individual schools and colleges, will be livestreamed and available by clicking here.

For additional details and a complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit the university's Commencement website.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

