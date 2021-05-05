Craig Smith named Driscoll Health Plan CEO

submitted

Craig Smith has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Driscoll Health Plan.

As Driscoll Health Plan CEO, Smith will be responsible for the overall performance of the Health Plan. He also will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong relationships with all providers and individuals in the public and political arena, as well as representing the Health Plan in the community.

“I am tremendously excited to be a part of the Driscoll Health Plan family and humbled to be working with such an incredible, mission-driven team that is focused on improving the health and supporting the lives of our clients across all of South Texas,” Smith said.

Smith has spent the last several years working in managed care in the western United States with Anthem, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Smith served in a number of roles at Anthem, primarily as President of Amerigroup Washington and as President of the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada Medicaid health plan. Prior to those roles, Smith was based out of Anthem’s Amerigroup Texas operations serving as a Regional Vice President of State Affairs and as a Senior Director of Government Relations.

Smith’s background in healthcare stems from a decade of serving as policy advisor to multiple Texas State Senate and House legislative officials, where he was integrally involved in sweeping health initiatives like the creation of the state’s first public educator health insurance program and CHIP eligibility reform. He also has worked in law, architecture and public education reform.

He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston Law Center, a Master of Architecture from the University of Houston, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Texas. He also is a current Member of the Texas State Bar. Smith, who grew up in Victoria and has family in Corpus Christi, is the father of two young sons.

About Driscoll Health Plan …

Driscoll Health Plan is a nonprofit, community-based health insurance plan offering healthcare coverage to more than 222,000 children, pregnant women and other adults in its service area that includes 24 South Texas counties and 25,000 square miles. Its vast network of pediatric, adolescent and adult providers ensures every individual receives the right care for his or her needs. Driscoll Health Plan is part of the Driscoll Health System, which includes Driscoll Children’s Hospital that has served the children of South Texas for more than 68 years.