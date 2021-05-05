Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions partner to construct LNG fueling infrastructure for marine vessels

Nueces Country Record Star

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Stabilis Solutions Inc. (“Stabilis”) (NASDAQ: SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services, including hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) fueling solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port of Corpus Christi.

LNG-powered vessels are becoming increasingly prominent amongst the world fleet, as LNG fuel benefits port customers in both efficiency and emissions reductions compared to diesel combustion engines. Some of the vessels calling on the Port of Corpus Christi today are already LNG-compatible. With this partnership and the increasing availability of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port and Stabilis hope to attract more LNG-capable vessels and to encourage conversions to LNG power. The Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis has committed to providing extensive customer education and technical support as well as attracting capital, including grant funding opportunities designed to incentivize market development and viable customer solutions.

“The Port of Corpus Christi Authority sees LNG fueling of marine vessels as an important step toward our broader commitment to decarbonization and improved air quality,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “We have a strong commitment to protecting our air attainment status, so by offering LNG as an alternative to diesel as a marine fuel within our gateway, we are evolving our sustainability protocols by reducing mobile source emissions.”

According to the MOU, the Port of Corpus Christi will provide suitable access to dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations while Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets (including LNG transportation and distribution equipment) from its LNG production plant in South Texas to support LNG fueling operations.

“We are excited to partner with the Port of Corpus Christi on this opportunity,” said Jim Reddinger, President and CEO of Stabilis Solutions. “The use of LNG as a marine fuel is critical for marine operators to reduce their emissions profile, and Stabilis is uniquely positioned to provide this service to customers along the Gulf Coast and beyond. Meeting the requirements of the energy transition requires innovative solutions, and we are excited to be part of this journey with the Port of Corpus Christi and its partners.”

“We applaud the Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis for joining together on such an important endeavor to further the maritime sector’s efforts to decarbonize and reduce emissions,” said Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, a global industry coalition established to demonstrate LNG’s benefits as a marine fuel. “Through innovative thinking and partnerships such as this, SEA-LNG members like the Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis are helping the industry move into a cleaner and more prosperous future.”