Almouie Pediatrics administers Pfizer vaccines for individuals 16-21 years of age

COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines are available throughout the nation for anyone, 16 years of age and older, who wants them.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that children ages 16 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Almouie Pediatrics is one of the few pediatric clinics in Texas offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 16 and older.

“The COVID vaccines are free of charge regardless of your health insurance status,” Dr. Muhammad Almouie said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Almouie Pediatrics has strengthened its resolve to provide the best care possible to Texas’ youngest citizens.

Almouie Pediatrics was one of the few pediatric clinics to offer an array of COVID-19 testing for pediatric patients back in the Spring of 2020.

“Parents needed the peace of mind knowing that their children are healthy and safe. We are happy to be able to provide this peace of mind with the rapid COVID testing,” said Dr. Almouie.

As soon as additional guidance comes out authorizing vaccinations for younger children, Almouie Pediatrics will be ready to meet this demand, too.

Parents can call the main appointment line at 833-669-5437 to schedule a vaccination. Almouie Pediatrics has clinics conveniently located throughout the South Texas region including Alice, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin.

Almouie Pediatrics is founded on the premise to always provide comprehensive, compassionate healthcare that supports children through every stage of their lives. That focus has shaped how they design their clinics, the people they hire, and how they support their communities.

Each Almouie Pediatric clinic has separate sick and well-child areas that have their own ventilation systems. This includes separate waiting rooms, bathrooms, triage stations, exam rooms, and separate scales and equipment. Safety is always a priority.