Amazon expands to Robstown with new 140,000 square-foot site to create over 100 new jobs

Nueces County announced on Friday, May, 7 the addition of a new Amazon delivery station. The last mile facility in Nueces County, Texas, which is anticipated to launch in late 2021, will create about 100 new jobs with a minimum starting wage from $15 an hour and a variety of benefits.

“We're appreciative of the people of Texas for so warmly embracing Amazon into the community,” said Jessica Breaux, manager of economic development at Amazon. “There are now over 70,000 Texans working at Amazon, and we're excited to be creating an additional 100 jobs in Nueces County.”

The new 140,000 square-foot facility will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to increase efficiency of deliveries to customers.

“I am proud to welcome Amazon to Nueces County, and look forward to growing together,” said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. “I believe that our connectivity via IH 37 and tomorrow's IH 69 corridor make Nueces County an ideal spot for growing companies, and Amazon is a business that shares our belief that Texas is a wonderful place to live and work.”

“Amazon’s investment here reflects the diversity of investment we seek to attract and supports the NCDC's (Nueces County Development Commission) ‘quality of place’ mission,” continued Canales. “From our location to our natural resources to our people, our tremendous assets make us a prime location and help drive our economic development and I am thankful to Amazon, a world-class company, for recognizing that Nueces County provides an ideal location for final transportation of their goods and provides the atmosphere for success.”

“Amazon’s choice of location is a strong endorsement of Robstown’s status as a strategic logistics hub just at the beginning of a new phase of growth, said Gilbert Gomez, Mayor of the City of Robstown. “Robstown and Western Nueces County are strategically located at the transportation crossroads of South Texas and the world, offering excellent access to highway and rail corridors and a skilled work force. As a lifelong resident born and raised here, I am proud to see Amazon recognize Robstown’s strengths and am excited that they will be part of our future.”

“We are working to establish a strong partnership with Amazon and welcome the first operation of its kind to our area,” said Cindy Barrera, Chairwoman of the NCDC. Deputy Director of the NCDC Holden Hopkins added, “This economic development project brings to our community a unique opportunity to further employ our diverse and skilled workforce. This is a win for all of us.”

Amazon in Texas:

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 70,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

More than 116,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Texas are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.