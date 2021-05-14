Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 29th Fiesta de los Niños to help South Texas kids get the healthcare they need

submitted

On Friday, May 21, Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 29th annual Fiesta de los Niños will bring its signature combination of fun, food and music to the Pavilion at Concrete Street Amphitheater.

On Thursday, May 13, longtime title sponsor Flint Hills Resources representatives presented Driscoll Children’s Hospital a $60,000 check at a news conference to announce the event.

The venue may have changed because of COVID-19 safety precautions, yet the event’s mission remains the same as it did in the beginning: to help Driscoll offer more and enhanced services to the children of South Texas.

The outdoor venue was chosen to allow complete air circulation. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for each guest, and food and beverages will be served according to CDC guidelines.

“We are extremely grateful to our volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this year’s Fiesta possible, and our host of sponsors, led again by Flint Hills. Remarkably, through their ongoing support throughout the years, Flint Hills has provided the Hospital with over $1.4 million in support. Together, we all carry on the spirit and vision of our founder, Clara Driscoll. For that, the Driscoll family is grateful,” said Sean Pieri, Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Led by longtime title sponsor Flint Hills Resources, Fiesta de los Niños is Driscoll’s largest annual fundraising event. Each year, 100 percent of the net proceeds raised from the event directly benefit the hospital. In 2020, with more than 1,500 people in attendance, Fiesta grossed more than $840,000. More than $12,000,000 has been raised since its inception.

Funds from the 2021 Fiesta de los Niños will help support the Heart Center at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, specifically, the purchase of equipment that is used for cardiac imaging like the Pediatric Transesophageal Probe.

Tranesophageal echocardiography (TEE) is an ultrasound technology that provides highly detailed images of the heart and its internal structures. It is used by sonographers and cardiologists to visualize cardiac anatomy via the esophagus.

Driscoll’s Heart Center has been providing quality, compassionate care to heart patients throughout South Texas since 1962. In 2020, more than 190 heart surgeries and more than 220 cardiac catheterization procedures were performed at Driscoll.

Driscoll has cardiology clinics in Corpus Christi, Victoria, McAllen, Laredo and Rio Grande City.

Guests at Fiesta de los Niños will enjoy the Live Auction, dinner, games and drawings, and entertainment by country music artist Max Stalling.

During the evening, guests will have an additional opportunity to respond to an appeal with an individual donation during Light Up the Night. Light Up the Night funds will go toward the purchase of Transportle Preemie Pods for the Driscoll Critical Care Transport Team to use to deliver preemies to Driscoll’s Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Fiesta de los Niños begins at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and live music by Still Crazy.

The event is sold out, so for information about how you can help, call Driscoll’s Development Foundation at (361) 694-6401 or visit www.driscollchildrens.org/fiesta-de-los-ninos.

What: 29th annual Fiesta de los Niños benefiting Driscoll Children’s Hospital

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 21

Where: Pavilion at Concrete Street Amphitheater, 700 Concrete St.

Event schedule:

6:30 p.m. – Doors open, cocktails, live music by Still Crazy

7:00 p.m. – Dinner served

7:40 p.m. – Door prize drawings and Live Auction

8:40 p.m. – Light Up the Night

9:00 p.m. – Dancing to the music of Max Stalling