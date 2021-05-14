Midwestern State University spring honors

submitted

Midwestern State University recognized 1,089 honor students for the Spring 2021 semester. The President's Honor Roll included 385 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 317 students, and the Dean's Honor Roll included 387 students.

One of those students was Robstown's own Carington Lowe. Lowe made the Dean's Honor Roll for Biolgoy.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.

A student who completes a 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.