Bernal graduates from the University of New Hampshire

Sandra Bernal of Corpus Christi graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 22 and May 23, 2021. She earned a BS degree in Hotel and Hospitality Management.

Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

Students are only graduated after the Registrar's Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

