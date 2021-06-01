Jacqueline Ghent named to Campbellsville University's President's List Spring 2021

submitted

The academic honors' President's List for the Spring 2021 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Jacqueline Ghent of Corpus Christi has been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for Spring 2021.

The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2021 academic honors' list includes a total of 798 students, with 363 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 435 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.