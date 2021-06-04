Angelo State University announces Spring 2021 graduates

submitted

Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates during the 2021 spring commencement exercises recently at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.

ASU spring graduates from South Texas include:

Chase Kelley earned her Master of Science in Homeland Security, Maude McBride earned Master of Science in Global Security Studies and Kyle Rogers earned Master of Security Studies in Intelligence and Analysis.

