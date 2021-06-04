Class of 2021 URI student Michael Rock of Corpus Christi receives Academic Excellence Award

submitted

Each year, the University of Rhode Island honors graduating seniors for their superior academic achievement. Their selection is based on grade point average, as well as other criteria determined by their individual academic departments. For example, criteria might include an honors project, a research presentation, or a student's professional promise.

Each recipient of a University Academic Excellence Award receives a certificate of academic excellence suitable for framing and a URI lapel pin. Awards were conveyed in a special ceremony held in Edwards Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited to award recipients with the event streamed live for family and friends.

Michael Rock of Corpus Christi earned an award for outstanding academic achievement from the College of Engineering in Ocean Engineering.

"As educators, there is little we cherish more than the celebration of excellence - that is students who rise above the challenges and realize their full potential," said URI Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Donald H. DeHayes. "This group of distinctly capable and resilient students that we honor today found a way to rise above and endure the challenges of the past 15 months. And through sheer grit, hard work and determination they stayed focused on their work and continued to perform at the absolutely highest level academically. We congratulate each of them for their spectacular achievements."

For more information on each of the honorees and to watch the awards ceremony in its entirety, visit the University of Rhode Island's Academic Excellence Awards page.