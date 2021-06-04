Hazlewood earns Data Science degree

submitted

A year of unprecedented challenges culminates in a celebration of achievement for Bryant graduate Trevor Hazlewood of Corpus Christi.

Bryant University's 158th Commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 22, 840 graduates of the Class of 2021 and their families and guests gathered on campus to celebrate earning a Bryant degree.

Hazlewood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Data Science degree.

"There has probably never been a graduating class more deserving of a Commencement and celebration than the Class of 2021," said Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "You have earned your degree under extraordinary circumstances. You successfully responded to unprecedented challenges."