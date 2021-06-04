TWDB votes for $2.7 million Regional Drainage Master Plan Study

submitted

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) recently approved a grant for a regional drainage master plan study. It is an inclusive study that will incorporate data from three neighboring counties and two government entities.

Nueces County Drainage District #2 (NCDD2); Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells Counties; and City of Driscoll. This is a historical joint effort to get data driven and scientific backed strategies to combat flooding in our region.

“We are glad that this study will now begin so that we can start much needed work in the rural areas” said Balde Torres III, Drainage Chairman. “for far to long the rural areas have been ignored and suffer every time we face a storm. With weather activities getting stronger every year, we must act immediately to help alleviate our drainage problems.”

“We have been in emergency management mode for the last 72 hours and will continue through the weekend” said David Martinez, Drainage Vice Chairman. “these recent storms brought as much as 9 inches of rain in 2 days and headaches for the people of our community. We must begin to prepare as we come into the rain season.”

“The total project budget is $2,700,000 of that the NCDD2 will be awarded $550,000 to cover the study within their jurisdiction.” said Jesse Rojas III, Drainage Secretary. “The total grant is $2,137,500 from TWDB FIF program, a $150,000 in-kind service contribution shared by all 3 counties, and a $412,500 cash match shared by all 3 counties.”