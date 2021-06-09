Angelo State University Announces Spring 2021 Dean's List

submitted

Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, has announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2021 spring semester.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

The complete Spring 2021 Dean's List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.

Students from your area making the Dean's List for spring 2021 include:

Brendan Beard, Parker Tennill and Zachary Turner of Corpus Christi.

