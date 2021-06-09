Santiago Garcia graduates from the University of Jamestown
Bryan Santiago Garcia of Corpus Christi recently graduated from the University of Jamestown during commencement ceremonies.
Santiago Garcia earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
