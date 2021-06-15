Jenasys Gomez of Robstown Named to UA Presidents List

submitted

Jenasys Gomez was named to The University of Alabama President's List for Spring Semester 2021.

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

