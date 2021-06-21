Jazmine Smith graduates from Abilene Christian University

submitted

Jazmine Smith of Corpus Christi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Management from Abilene Christian University.

Smith was among more than 1,200 students who received degrees at May Commencement in a combined ceremony for December 2020 and May 2021 graduates.

Students whose GPAs are at least 3.6 graduate cum laude (with honor), 3.75 graduate magna cum laude (with high honor), and 3.9 graduate summa cum laude (with highest honor).

