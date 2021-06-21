University of Nebraska-Lincoln names spring Dean's List

submitted

More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Students are:

Simon Flynn Graff of Corpus Christi, junior, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science;

Sierra Anne Scott of Corpus Christi, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science.

Qualification for the Dean's List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Dean's List for more than one college.