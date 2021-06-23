Corpus Christi Student-Athlete Makes LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll at Angelo State University

submitted

More than 160 Angelo State University student-athletes and student-athletic trainers have been recognized for their academic achievements during the 2021 spring semester with places on the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, including Parker Tennill of Corpus Christi.

The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester. To be eligible, students must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

ASU is second in the LSC for number of students making the spring honor roll, as well as for the number of students posting a perfect 4.0 GPA (63).

Tennill is majoring in Political Science at Angelo State.

