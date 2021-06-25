Local officers, paramedic participate in Texas Police Games

submitted

Robstown Police Department's Sgt. Filiberto Tagle III recently traveled to South Padre to compete at the Texas Police Games in submission wrestling. Sgt. Tagle earned the Silver Medal in his division.

Officer John Garcia and Paramedic Rene Vela also participated at the Texas Police Games in flag football tournament. Their team went 5-0 earning the Gold Medal.

Congratulations Gentlemen on your awards. Thank you for representing the Robstown Police Department and Robstown Emergency Medical Services.