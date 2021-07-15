John Del Barrio graduates from The Citadel

submitted

John Del Barrio of Corpus Christi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from The Citadel. Del Barrio graduated during The Citadel Graduate College commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 9.

The Citadel Graduate College Class of 2021 celebrated commencement in McAlister Field House on campus during two ceremonies. More than 230 undergraduate transfer and graduate students participated in the spring commencement events.

Nearly 200 graduates received their master's degree and more than 70 were presented with a bachelor's degree.

The CGC graduates were welcomed as alumni by the President of The Citadel Alumni Association, Cmdr. Drury C. "Chip" Nimmich, Jr., USN (Ret.).