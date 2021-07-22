Corpus Christi resident named to Dean's' List at Bryant University

submitted

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement.

Trevor Hazlewood, class of 2021, from Corpus Christi, has been named to the Dean's' List for the spring 2021 semester.

About Bryant University

For 158 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,800 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron's. Visit www.Bryant.edu.