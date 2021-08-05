DPS investigates fatal crash near Robstown

DPS troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Wednesday near Robstown that left one woman dead.

The crash happened on about 6 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 24 east of Robstown, according to a DPS news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chevy Malibu with two passengers was traveling eastbound on County Road 44. The Malibu driver of Malibu had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of FM 24 and CR 44 and failed to yield right away to a driver of a Ford F150 with two passengers that was traveling south on the county road.

The F150 struck the Malibu on the driver’s side door.

Robstown resident Maria Socorro Lopez, 42, was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline where she died.A back seat female passenger was taken to the same hospital with injuries.

A front seat male passenger was taken to Northwest Hospital in Calallen where he was treated and released.

The F150 driver and two passengers were treated and released at the crash scene. DPS troopers are still investigating the crash, the release states.