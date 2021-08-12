City Electric Supply Hosted Counter Day and Make-Wish® Donation Event in Corpus Christi

submitted

Corpus Christi residents attended the celebration at the CES branch in South Texas.

A fun-filled day that included an opportunity to give back to terminally ill children. City Electric Supply (CES) is thrilled to announce one of the first counter days the company has hosted since 2020. The special occasion at CES Corpus Christi, which was conjoined with a Make-A-Wish® donation event, recently took place at the CES Corpus Christi branch.

“We are enthusiastic to get back to what we do best, which is communication and interactions with our vendors and customers,” said Branch Manager Hunter Sterchi. “Events like the counter day and Make-A-Wish donation event bring us all together and help us get back to the CES basics of developing and maintaining strong vendor/customer relationships.”

CES Vice President of Operations Blair Feidler says the entire CES family is beyond excited to relaunch the Counter Days.

“Our CES Corpus Christi branch is known for hosting great events with major turnouts and the Make-A-Wish donation drive makes this event that much more special,” said Feidler.

The recent partnership with Make-A-Wish was made possible through the City Electric Supply social impact program, CES Cares. As a proud partner of Make-A-Wish, CES supports their goal of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, even during COVID-19.

“We have been pursuing new and creative ways to bring the power of a wish to kids because hope can’t wait. By holding fundraising events or asking for donations, you can become a champion for a child who is waiting for their wish to come true,” said LuAnn Bott, the vice president of revenue and partnership services for Make-A-Wish America.

Just when you thought the event couldn’t get any better, the individual who provided the food for the event is a member of the Corpus Christi community, a customer of the branch, and a resident that’s been giving back to the city for quite some time. David Adams with Aftershock Electrical Services debuted his new business, Fixin’ Hangry.

“I’ve been doing business with CES Corpus Christi for a while. They’ve never had a problem providing me with what I need for my business,” said Adams. “I’ve been a volunteer of Tacos Not Bombs in Corpus Christi and was recently made Vice President of the organization. We feed the homeless every Sunday, rain or shine. There are no other food services for those in need on Sundays.”

Throughout the pandemic and the severe weather Texas recently experienced, he realized a need for a food trailer.

“I invested over $35,000 for a food truck to help feed the homeless in the community and to participate in business in the area, such as counter days and car shows,” said Adams. “I’m just trying to do what’s right and be a good human. We try to do the best we can.”

In addition to the countless great connections from within the community who joined the event, the event included product demos, promotions, and raffle prizes for a YETI Hopper BackFlip 24, a CES Bucket O’Tools, an F4P Bluetooth Job Site Speaker, and more.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community of the U.S. and in 50 countries worldwide. With the help of volunteers, donors, staff and supporters, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 340,000 life-changing wishes and transformed countless lives.

CES Cares is committed to undertaking local, national, and international issues such as homelessness, hunger, child abuse, child illness, and disaster relief. In North Texas alone, where CES is headquartered, the company helps tackle homelessness and hunger through its work with The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center and the North Texas Food Bank. Additionally, the partnership with Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) allows CES to help children who have experienced abuse by giving support to them and non-offending family members. The company also works with Vogel Alcove to help families overcome the lasting, traumatic effects of child homelessness and Children’s Medical Center Dallas to support children fighting cancer and other severe illnesses. Nationally and internationally, CES’s partnership with the American Red Cross allows the company to provide natural disaster relief and emergency assistance, and the partnership with UNICEF allows the company to help combat hunger around the world. Since its inception in 2016, CES Cares has made over $10 million dollars in charitable donations

About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs.