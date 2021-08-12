Michael Glennon Rock of Corpus Christi graduates from the University of Rhode Island

submitted

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University's 135th Commencement. Among the the graduates was Michael Glennon Rock of Corpus Christi, who received a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering, Summa Cum Laude.

More than 3,700 undergraduate degrees and 680 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during nine individual ceremonies held over three days, May 21-23, 2021.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.