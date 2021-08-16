Need a job? The CCRTA will host a job fair this week

Staff Reports

Are you looking for a job? The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is hosting an on-site job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The all-day event will feature on-the-spot interviews for Bus Operators and other positions, job application assistance, hourly raffles, and other giveaways. CCRTA is recruiting local talent to fill an array of open positions including Bus Operators, technical/maintenance positions, and administrative roles.

"CCRTA offers paid CDL training and significant sign-on bonuses for new Bus Operators. “

"We invite the community to see how they can earn better wages, better benefits, and better opportunities within the CCRTA,” said Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer.

Information:

When: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m Tuesday, August 17

Where: 5658 Bear Lane, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Contact: For a list of current openings, or to apply today, visit www.ccrta.org/jobs or call 361-289-2712.