Nueces County Courthouse motor vehicle registration office closed due to COVID outbreak

Staff Reports

The motor vehicle registration offices located in the Nueces County Courthouse are closed until further notice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace. Multiple employees in the motor vehicle registration office have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly in the region.

As a precaution, both those employees who have tested positive and their co-workers in the motor vehicle registration office must self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the virus. Other county offices are not impacted at this time. The county is taking necessary disinfecting measures and conducting contact tracing.

“The size of the outbreak requires us to close the Courthouse office immediately to prevent further infections and protect the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employees and our residents,” said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this unprecedented wave of infection and encourage everyone to see if they can conduct their business using our online, mail, and retail registration options. We will restore in-person service at the Courthouse as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Information:

Most routine motor vehicle registrations can be renewed without going to the courthouse.

Registrations can be renewed: at most H.E.B. Stores (Must not be expired or need new plates)- original renewal notice is required by Mail (Mail to: PO Box 2810, Corpus Christi, TX 78403)

Online at https://renew.txdmv.gov/Renew/?language=eng

Health Precautions for Recent Customers:

Customers who have conducted business at the Courthouse motor vehicle registration office within the last 10 days are advised to closely monitor their health for possible symptoms. Free COVID testing is also available at many locations. The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19 and include cough, fever, headache, and loss of smell.

Be alert to any symptoms and seek medical advice as soon as you notice any symptoms. Physicians are seeing people experience symptoms sooner, especially for younger people. The Delta variant appears to cause more severe illness in the unvaccinated than the original coronavirus.

Typically, vaccinated people are often asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms if they contract the Delta variant, with symptoms similar to a common cold. Free vaccines are widely available to everyone 12 and up, and residents are highly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For more information on testing and vaccinations, please call the City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department at 361-826-7200.