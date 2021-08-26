IBC Bank-Corpus Christi announces promotion of Gustavo A. Barrera to president and CEO

submitted

The Board of Directors of IBC Bank- Corpus Christi recently appointed Gustavo A. Barrera to lead its Corpus Christi region as president and CEO. With more than 26 years of community banking experience, all with IBC Bank, Barrera’s knowledge and expertise have contributed to the overall growth and success of the Corpus Christi region and business community.

Barrera succeeds Harold Shockley, Jr., who served as executive vice president when IBC Bank purchased The Bank of Corpus Christi in 1995 and as bank CEO since 2008. Shockley will remain a member of the IBC Bank-Corpus Christi advisory board.

“Harold’s devotion to philanthropic activities and his dedicated work and well- rounded expertise in the banking business have made a significant contribution to the Coastal Bend community, and we look forward to his continued leadership as an advisory director,” said Dennis E. Nixon, chairman and CEO of International Bancshares Corporation. “Gus is a seasoned and knowledgeable IBC Bank officer who will expand the ‘Do More’ mantra established under Harold and continue his legacy of professionalism and dedication to our customers and their financial needs.”

Barrera began his career at IBC Bank as a credit analyst in the commercial credit department in 1995. Shortly after, he was promoted to credit manager and bank officer. During his time as credit manager, Barrera continued to move up the ranks and was promoted to assistant vice president. In 2002, Barrera was promoted to vice president and embarked on his lending career as a commercial lender. In 2008, Barrera was promoted to first vice president and head of the Sales and Retail Group for the Corpus Christi region, while maintaining his lending duties. In 2011, Barrera was promoted to senior vice president and in May 2021 was promoted to executive vice president.

As president and CEO, Barrera will oversee the entire Corpus Christi region, which includes nine area branch locations in Corpus Christi, Rockport, Sinton, Portland and Aransas Pass.

“It has been my honor to serve the banking and broader needs of the Corpus Christi community at IBC Bank for more than 25 years,” said Barrera. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity to work with our customers and our community stakeholders as bank president and CEO.”

In keeping with the IBC philosophy of “We Do More,” Barrera also dedicates his time and efforts to numerous community organizations in the Coastal Bend. He currently serves as board chair for the Art Museum of South Texas, treasurer for Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and Mother Theresa Shelter, Inc., and is a member of the board of directors for the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi National Alumni Association. He has served on numerous boards, including Mary McLeod Bethune Day Nursery, Inc., and is past president of the Kiwanis Club of Corpus Christi.

Barrera received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting & Finance from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He is married to Jaime Nodarse Barrera and has three sons, Alejandro, David and Santiago.

About IBC Bank-Corpus Christi

IBC Bank–Corpus Christi is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with approximately $15.3 billion in total assets and 186 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 87 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank’s slogan “We Do More” reflects the bank’s dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. IBC Bank recently made the Forbes list of top eight banks in Texas and was among the World’s Best Banks 2021 list. IBC Bank–Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend community since 1995 and has a retail branch network of 9 locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook and Instagram page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.