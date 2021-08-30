Robstown ISD Superintendent's contract extended until 2025

submitted

On Aug. 24, the Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting to extend Superintendent Dr. José H. Moreno’s contract through the 2024-2025 school year. After an annual appraisal review in executive session, the decision to extend Dr. Moreno was made based on an excellent evaluation.

Dr. Moreno was hired with Robstown ISD on August 22, 2018. During his tenure, Dr. Moreno’s focus on “providing students with limitless opportunities of success” has led to an increase in innovative workforce-related course offerings and partnerships with local colleges and universities; ultimately increasing the number of students graduating with associate degrees and career certifications. His focus on meeting the social-emotional needs of students also led to a variety of initiatives district-wide such as the Cotton Closet Resource Center, Food Bank Backpack Program, and AMISTAD Health and Social Services Partnerships. Under his leadership, RISD also improved its letter grade, bringing the district to a “B” rating according to the Texas accountability system.

President of the Board, Lori Flores-Garza commented, “The amount of dedication and commitment to Robstown ISD Dr. Moreno exemplifies daily is outstanding. His leadership is

the reason our district is continuing to move in the right direction. As a board, we feel the amount of progress made with the uncertainties at hand is remarkable. The way he and his team deal with the hardships has been in the best interest of all stakeholders. We look forward to continuing on the path with Dr. Moreno and his team to inspire life-long learning by providing limitless opportunities for student success.”

When asked about the extension of the contract, Dr. Moreno stated that he was “honored and proud to serve the community of Robstown and will continue to advocate for its children and their future opportunities”.