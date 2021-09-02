Coastal Bend Blood Center to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing

submitted

As COVID-19 continues to affect the Coastal Bend Community, the Blood Center will begin offering a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test for all blood donors started Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In efforts to increase blood donations, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging all well and health individuals to donate & save lives. Donors will receive a valuable resource, COVID-19 Antibody Test, after a successful donation. Results may take up to seven days and can be found in your donor portal, accessible through the Blood Center’s website.

Upcoming Robstown Blood Drives:

Sunday, Sept. 12th – River Hills Baptist Church (8:30 AM – 12 PM)

Wednesday, Sept. 15th – Banquete High School (9 AM – 4 PM)

Monday, Sept. 27th – Robstown Housing Authority (1 PM – 4 PM)

Monday, Sept. 27th – Wal-Mart 5PTS/Calallen (5 PM – 8 PM)

Tuesday, Oct. 5th – NOV Wellbore Technologies (3 PM – 5 PM)

Friday, Oct. 8th – Trout Trucking (2 PM – 5 PM)

Friday, Oct. 15th – Robstown High School (10 AM – 4 PM)

Upcoming Calallen Blood Drives:

Saturday, Sept. 25th – Chick-Fil-A Calallen (9 AM – 4 PM)

Wednesday, Oct. 13th – Calallen High School (9 AM – 4 PM)

If you have recently been exposed, are showing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19, must wait at least 14 days from your last symptom or exposure. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is not a testing site for COVID-19. Find a local blood drive near you and schedule an appointment to donate life in our Coastal Bend Community. Appointments are recommended & walk-ins are welcome.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center covers 10 counties and 20 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend Region. The Blood Center is a proud partner in overseeing the healthcare of the Coastal Bend and will continue to do its part to guarantee that the community’s blood needs are met.