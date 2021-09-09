Active Educator Joins the Calallen Education Foundation Board of Directors

As the Calallen Education Foundation (CEF) finished out the last school year, a goal was set to incorporate insight to the Board of Directors by identifying an educator willing to join the leadership team and provide perspective from the teacher point of view.

Sue Wishard was welcomed to the CEF Board of Directors. Wishard has a BA in Culinary Arts that she achieved at Culinary School in Germany. She has a BA in Education and an MA in Occupational Training and Development.

Before working at Calallen ISD, she taught Culinary Arts for eight years at Mathis High School. She has been with Calallen ISD for 15 years, initially teaching Resource English at Calallen High School and now Adaptive Education.

As the Adaptive Education Instructor, Wishard works with students starting at age 14 until they turn 22. While in 9th and 10th grades she provides them Occupational Preparation and in 11th and 12th grades through the age of 22 she coordinates their Job Training.

Wishard said, “I love my kids. I have them for eight years and we are a family. They are like my own children!”

For the past seven years, in addition to teaching, Wishard has been the Head Coach of the Special Olympics Team. She has a son, Hunter, who attends Calallen High School.

Mia Taylor, President of the Calallen Education Foundation, stated, “We are so glad to have Sue on the Board of Directors. She has touched many lives in the Calallen community in the past 15 years and her ongoing experience with the students and teaching team, will bring a great viewpoint to the Calallen Education Foundation.”