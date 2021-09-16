American Cancer Society making strides against breast cancer event set for October

submitted

Corpus Christi welcomes the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement on Oct. 30

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event safely returns in person on October 30th at our new location. From large-scale traditional walks to unique local experiences and celebrations, Making Strides has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades. It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation. Registration for the Corpus Christi event is required. The walk is set to start at 7:30 a.m. For participants uncomfortable attending the event we will have a virtual option that will allow you a similar strides experience. Online pre- registration is strongly encouraged to be able to secure your spot at our event.

Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most – even during a global pandemic.

Cancer information and resources are always available at cancer.org, and people can find information and support by calling our 24/7 cancer helpline and talking with a cancer information specialist. Live chat and video chat options are also available.

Through a simple mobile app, newly diagnosed breast cancer patients can connect with trained breast cancer survivors for support during their journey – anywhere in the country.

ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials.

Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state, and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.

Where safe to do so, Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state, and local health guidance and regulations. “The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants, and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community. Many of those decisions will be dependent on the health and safety guidance in place at the time of our event,” said Jessica Musquiez – Senior Development Manager. “For example, participants can expect re-imagined walk routes and layouts to minimize gatherings and crowd size, as well as additional safety measures to ensure a safe and personalized experience.” Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, a COVID-19 waiver will be required of all event participants.

“As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite the community to join forces with the American Cancer Society – the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight,” said Jessica Musquiez – Senior Development Manager. “Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer.”

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/corpuschristitx or contact Jessica Musquiez at 361.371.8889 or jessica.musquiez@cancer.org.